Looking ahead to MLK Day 2018

Cities, county working on joint King weekend events

The first year the federal Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was observed was Jan. 20, 1986. Around the country, there were plenty of marches, rallies and church services to celebrate the legacy of civil rights leader who was assassinated on April 4, 1968.

Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the MLK holiday. In Volusia County, community leaders already are working to make it a unified event.

On July 6, the local Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee hosted a press conference to announce the 50th anniversary countywide Unified Celebration 2018.

The event was held at the Old Historic Courthouse Steps in DeLand.

Elected officials joined pastors and other community leaders to pledge to have joint MLK weekend activities. Next year’s holiday falls on Monday, Jan. 15, which is King’s actual birthdate. He was born on Jan. 15, 1929 in Atlanta. The official MLK federal holiday always is observed on the third Monday in January.

More information on the actual activities scheduled for the weekend and speakers will be forthcoming.