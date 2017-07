More Motown in Midtown

The Midtown Motown concert series continued on July 8 with the Two Timers band as well as Luther Vandross songs by Eric Harris. A large crowd enjoyed the free performances at Cypress Park in Daytona Beach.

The next concert in the series is Aug. 12 featuring Linda Cole and a Temptations tribute band.

(PHOTOS BY DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR./HARDNOTTSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM)