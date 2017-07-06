NCNW seeks contestants for pie contest

The Daytona Beach Section of NCNW Inc. is looking for contestants for this year’s Sweet Potato Pie and More Contest, which takes place on July 29.

The event is homage to the group’s founder, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, who sold pies during the early days to keep Bethune-Cookman open. Her birthday is July 9.

Participants can submit pies in one or more categories. The categories are sweet potato, fruit pies, custard pies and key lime pies. First- and second-place honors will be awarded in each category.

The cost is $10 to enter and each contestant will received a special commemorative gift. The deadline to enter is July 26.

For more information, call Demetrius Mims at 386-290-6198 or Valerie Whitney at 386-253-1753.