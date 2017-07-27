New Smyrna kicks off Citizen’s Academy

The City of New Smyrna Beach hosted city residents for its Citizen’s Academy kick off at the City Hall Commission Chambers last week. The academy is a seven-week program giving residents a first-hand look at the inner workings of how the city runs.

The July 19 kickoff included an introduction by Mayor Jim Hathaway and the entire city commission.

“I wanted to get a big picture view of our highly sought after city,” stated Dawn Whiteley, a New Smyrna Beach resident and participant in the academy.

The schedule for the next two months includes classes each Wednesday evening with the exception of Saturday, Aug. 12, which is Public Safety Day. Each class starts at 6 p.m.

The schedule includes presentations and interaction with each of the city departments.

Solar eclipse presentations set for Aug. 14

Dr. Jason Aufdenberg will share information about the upcoming solar eclipse during two free programs on Monday, Aug. 14. His presentations will begin at 11 a.m. at the Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave.; and 2 p.m. at the Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.

Aufdenberg, an associate professor of physics and astronomy at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, will provide a simulation of the eclipse and offer tips on observing it safely.

He will explain why solar eclipses happen, discuss historical and upcoming eclipses, and share highlights of what scientists have learned about the sun, Earth and laws of nature from solar eclipses.

Aug. 21 event

A Q-and-A session will follow the presentation. Free solar-safe eclipse glasses will be distributed while supplies last.

During the solar eclipse, which will occur Aug. 21, the moon will pass between the sun and Earth and block all or part of the sun.

According to NASA, everyone in North America will be able to see at least a partial eclipse in which the moon covers part of the sun.

Where visible

Those in the path of totality – a 70-mile-wide band that extends from Lincoln Beach, Oregon, to Charleston, South Carolina – will be treated to a total eclipse in which the moon blocks the entire sun.

The total phase of the solar eclipse will not be visible in Florida. In Daytona Beach, the partial solar eclipse will begin at 1:19 p.m., reach its peak at 2:50 p.m., and end at 4:14 p.m.

Aufdenberg’s programs are sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Registration is not required.

For more information, call the Daytona Beach library at 386-257-6036, option 4; or the Ormond Beach library at 386-676-4191, option 4.