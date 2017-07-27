Sharpton to speak at Black Dems’ fundraiser

BY DAYTONA TIMES STAFF

The Rev. Al Sharpton will be the keynote speaker next month for the Volusia County Democratic Black Caucus’ kickoff fundraiser.

The caucus will host a Black and Blue Affair Gala on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Hilton Daytona Beach Resort, 100 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach. A VIP reception will begin at 5 p.m. with the dinner and gala beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Purpose of caucus

The Volusia County Democratic Black Caucus is a branch of the Democratic Black Caucus of Florida, which was established in 1983. The purpose is to unite and increase the political power for Black Democrats who often go unnoticed.

Dr. L. Ronald Durham, president of the local caucus, told the Daytona Times earlier this year that it “stands in solidarity in addressing issues that are affecting our people’s daily lives so that we can create solutions and strategies to address those issues.’’

The caucus’ mission is to organize the African-American community to elect Democrats to office in Volusia County and to ensure that those Democrats understand the concerns of Black people in Volusia County.

Voter education

Durham said he wants to use voter education to address some of the main issues facing the caucus and the party.

“We must educate voters on putting our concerns in the forefront, which I believe will impact the ballot and public policy to build a Florida that represents the rights of women, access to quality health care, reassures voting rights, addresses poverty, ensures civil rights, jobs and affordable housing,” Durham explained.

Timely speaker

Joan Lane is chair of the caucus’ Aug. 19 fundraiser featuring Sharpton.

The civil rights activist and religious leader was born Alfred Charles Sharpton Jr. in Brooklyn, New York. Outspoken and sometimes controversial, he has become a leading figure in the fight against racial prejudice and injustice.

He developed his commanding speaking style as a child. A frequent churchgoer, Sharpton became an ordained minister in the Pentecostal church at age 10.

In 2004, he was a candidate for the Democratic nomination for the U.S. presidential election. He hosts his own radio talk show, “Keepin’ It Real’’ and hosts a weekly talk show, “PoliticsNation,’’ on MSNBC.

For ticket information, call 386-736-1338 or send an email to vcdbcbanquet@gmail.com.