Trump’s lies never seem to stop
I’m a product of the Southern experience. Many of my views are shaped by the “mother wit” and logic learned growing up there. There’s something unique to the down-to-earth “common sense” of the “old folks” as they reckoned with and evaluated their circumstance and environment.
One of the frequently repeated axioms I distinctly remember goes like this: “If you lie, you’ll cheat!
If you cheat, you’ll steal! And if you steal, you’ll kill!”
‘Progressive immorality’
This evaluation of human character may appear overly simplified, but it presents a concept of progressive immorality that’s not altogether unreasonable. In fact, among many practitioners of these vices, we find the connection between those sins the rule rather than exception.
Unlike today, the “old folks” took a dim view of those who couldn’t deal in the truth. Honesty and personal integrity were attributes that were essential to the level of esteem one commanded in the community.
Shunned, chased out
Of course, there were liars and con men who victimized their communities, but they were usually transients who claimed no communal foundations nor places where they were welcomed. Once discovered, they were shunned or run out of town and little could be done to rehabilitate their reputations.
There are no justifiable reasons for the breakdown of the communal values of truthful plain-dealing, but a breakdown has happened and our nation is the worse for it.
Sadly, rejection of truthful dealings has become more pervasive. Many accept situational ethics as a standard for dealing with others. Rather than the “Golden Rule,” far too many practice principles of “do it to them before they do it to me.” Their standard interaction accepts the elevation of personal interests as superior to all else. This has led to a coarsening of personal interaction and discourse.
In times past, we could reconcile that some among us would embrace the dark side, but we could always count on a core element to exemplify the image of personal integrity, honesty and values consistent with them. Now, even among those traditionally held to the highest of standards of personal integrity, we see an erosion in truthful dealing.
Outside the norm
Sadly, unlike any time in my past, the current president is a principal exemplar of this abhorrent behavior.
When candidate Trump’s behavior was considered “out of line” with behavioral norms expected of one seeking the presidency, many observers believed it would disqualify him from gaining office.
Incredulously, others excused him with the caveat that he would “turn around” after using his bizarre behavior as an election tool.
Trump’s lies prior to the election pale in contrast to those experienced post-election. His lies about President Obama’s birthplace, about divesting himself of his business interests and releasing his tax returns seem benign when compared with the avalanche of lies that have flown from the White House since Inauguration Day.
List of lies
The New York Times has constructed a list of all of Trump’s lies since January 21.
As I see it, our future is to be inundated with Trump’s lies. Many will believe him unconditionally.
Others will grow frustrated and weary of dealing with the deluge of lies.
Our ultimate task will be an ongoing vigilance and challenge to the lies, cheating, stealing and potential killing this man has the capacity and authority to render. How many more lies must we endure?
Dr. E. Faye Williams is national chair of the National Congress of Black Women, Inc. Contact her via www.nationalcongressbw.org.
