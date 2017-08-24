Allen Chapel A.M.E. member honored in Ohio

Tyrone Presley, a member of Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church in Daytona Beach, recently was recognized at the 35th Biennial Session of the Connectional Lay Organization of the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Columbus, Ohio.

He received both the Living Legends Award and the Presidential Award. Presley has served on all levels of the A.M.E. church locally and nationally.

He is a lifelong member of Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church where he serves as a member of the Steward Board and on various committees. As a member of the local Lay Organization, he serves as Director of Lay Activities. In addition, he is the instructor for the new members class.

He also serves in various capacities in the Central Conference of the A.M.E. Church. This includes annual conference trustee, past president of the Orlando Florida Conference Lay Organization, past director of Lay Activities and Parliamentarian. He also was a member of the Conference Finance Committee.

Chair, trustee

At the Episcopal level, he served as chairperson of the Auditing Committee and trustee of the Lakeland Project in the Eleventh Episcopal District Lay Organization. Presently, he is a trustee for the Eleventh Episcopal District Headquarters (Enterprise Center in Jacksonville) and is an advisor to the president of the Eleventh Episcopal District Lay Organization.

His Connectional Lay Organization affiliations have included serving as financial secretary, treasurer, member of the Budget Committee, delegate to the General Conference since 1972, past member of the Revisions Committee and member of the Connectional Council.

He was elected to serve on the Episcopal Committee for the 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016 General Conferences. Presently, he is chairman of the board for the Connectional Lay Economic Development Corporation.

Presley is a retired Volusia County Schools educator.