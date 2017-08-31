Alzheimer’s Association hopes to raise $90,000 at Daytona Beach walk

The Alzheimer’s Association has scheduled its Walk to End Alzheimer’s for Saturday, Sept. 9, at Riverfront Park in Daytona Beach. Hundreds of walkers are expected.

The chapter hopes to raise approximately $90,000 in Volusia County for community programs and research in and around the area to help families and their loved ones manage the illness.

“Alzheimer’s touches 5.5 million Americans, 522,000 Floridians and just over 17,000 people in the Volusia County area. I am honored to, in some small way, help our community fight this disease,” said Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood, emcee of the walk.

Alzheimer’s Association CEO Kay Redington added, “The people of Volusia County work so hard every year on this event. It’s a beautiful venue with a vibrant group helping us to organize each detail. We thank the people of Daytona Beach and the greater Volusia County area for their tireless efforts on behalf of our mission.

Millions impacted

More than 5.5 million people in the United States are living with Alzheimer’s disease. In Florida, over half-a-million people are currently diagnosed. In Volusia County, there are just over 17,000 people living with Alzheimer’s.

This year in America, $256 billion has been spent on care for those with Alzheimer’s and dementia. By the year 2050, cost of care for Alzheimer’s and dementia is projected to reach over $1.1 trillion.

To combat this trajectory, the Alzheimer’s Association hosts over 600 Walks to End Alzheimer’s across the country to raise critically needed research funds to eventually prevent, treat and one-day cure this disease.

No registration fee

On Sept. 9 at Riverfront Park (located at South Beach Street and East Magnolia Avenue), walkers will begin a 3-mile inspirational walk to raise funds to further care, support and research efforts towards Alzheimer’s disease.

There is no registration fee to walk. However, every participant is asked to make a personal donation towards the fight. Progressive Medical Research will be hosting a special VIP tent at the Walk to celebrate caregivers.

Registration and check-in will begin promptly at 8 a.m. at South Beach Street and East Magnolia Avenue in Daytona Beach. The official ceremony begins at 9 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m. at Riverfront Park. Participants have the option of the 3-mile walk or a shorter 1-mile walk.

Start or join a team by visiting act.alz.org/volusiacounty.