Art for all ages

Moises Suriel shares his love of art with children and adults at exhibit opening

BY THE DAYTONA TIMES STAFF

For the next few months, area residents can check out Moises Suriel’s paintings at the Yvonne Scarlett-Golden Cultural and Educational Center.

The grand opening for the exhibit was July 28 and Suriel, who lives in Connecticut, was on hand to discuss his art and journey as an artist.

Suriel, who used to work at Orlando’s Disney World, told the Daytona Times last week of the importance of encouraging youth to embrace art.

“Art is important. Everything around us is art. Art is right in front of you and you don’t always notice. Without arts in school, it takes away creativity and imagination from the youth,’’ said Suriel, who was born in the Dominan Republic.

The exhibit features more than 40 oil paintings with different themes, including political, cultural and celebrity.

At the opening event on July 28, he got a chance to spend time with youth and share his love of art with them.

The Daytona Times sponsored the event. Julia Cherry, senior managing member of the newspaper, and her son, Dr. Glenn Cherry, the Times’ CEO, were recognized.