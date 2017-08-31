Bazaar to celebrate bald men and women

September is National Alopecia Awareness Month and bald men and women around the country will converge on Daytona Beach to attend the Bold, Beautiful & Bald Beauty Bazaar on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 4 to 8 p.m.

The beauty bazaar will include light refreshments, clothing, makeup, wigs for men and women, music, desserts, massage, and a fashion show by Klassy Koutoure.

This is the first bazaar and organizers said it will be an annual event in observance of National Alopecia Awareness Month. Attendees can enjoy an event, not encumbered by wigs and other head coverings, they say.

National support

Alopecia areata is a type of hair loss that occurs on the head, face and other areas of the body that affects 6.8 million people in the United States alone.

“This is a locally started project, presented by Angie BEE & Bartee Productions, yet we have been supported by the National Alopecia Areata Foundation at www.NaaF.org,” Angie BEE, co-founder of the Bold Beautiful & Bald Bazaar, told the Daytona Times.

“They have sent brochures and bracelets to distribute to the first 50 bald woman that attend. They also encourage local alopecia support group members to attend and will list the event as an official awareness month national event,” she remarked.

She added, “I am an ordained evangelist living in Daytona Beach Florida and I wanted to bring an event where other Alopecians like myself can shop for wigs, try makeup, enjoy music and a fashion show and shop, without feeling like the only bald woman in the room.

“I will serve as MC for this event and I can’t wait to see the ‘sea’ of bald heads, and greet everyone with love,’’ she added.

Ticket info

Confirmed vendors, bald models and participants from Pennsylvania, Illinois, Orange City, Miami, Orlando, Apopka and South Carolina are scheduled to attend.

The event will take place at the Yvonne Scarlett Golden Cultural & Educational Center,1000 Vine St., Daytona Beach.

Search for the Bold Beautiful & Bald Beauty Bazaar on Facebook and Eventbrite. This event is made possible by a collaborative effort between the F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival and Angie BEE & Bartee Productions.

Tickets are on sale for $10 in advance at www.DaQueenBee.com or $15 at the door.