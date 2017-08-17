Cherry to speak at New Mount Zion, on talk show

BY THE DAYTONA TIMES STAFF

Daytona Times and Florida Courier Publisher Charles W. Cherry II will speak at New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church’s “Back to School Sunday” service on Aug. 27.

Members of the consolidated African-American Class of 1978 of Mainland and Seabreeze High Schools will preside at the service. The theme is spiritual growth and a strategy for learning as the components of a successful life.

On August 21 from 9:15 p.m. to 10:15 p.m., Cherry will appear on the “Sweet Tea With A Chaser Presents Monday Nights” talk show to discuss topics of national and local interest, including Donald Trump and the Charlottesville incident, the White supremacy movement, Bethune-Cookman University, and next steps locally and nationally for Black America.

Morehouse grad

A Daytona Beach native, Cherry is a graduate of Morehouse College (B.A., Journalism with honors, 1978), and the University of Florida’s Holland Law Center (now Levin College of Law) and Graduate School of Business (now the Warrington College of Business Administration) with both Juris Doctor and Master of Business Administration degrees, respectively, in 1982.

He is a former Fort Lauderdale city and South Florida state prosecutor, and has practiced law for more than 30 years, including 10 years as general counsel to the Housing Authority of the City of Fort Lauderdale.

He is the author of two books: “Excellence Without Excuse: The Black Student’s Guide to Academic Excellence” (1993, reissued as a “Classic Edition” in 2013), and “Fighting through the Fear – My Journey of Healing from Childhood Sexual Abuse,” (2016) co-authored with C. David Moody, Jr.

For almost 30 years, he has written commentaries, editorials and stories for the Daytona Times.

His 30-minute radio commentary, “Free Your Mind,” aired on WPUL-AM 1590 in Daytona Beach from 2000 to 2014. His award-winning weekly column, “Straight, No Chaser,” has appeared in the Florida Courier since 2006.

The church is located at 515 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd., Daytona Beach. The service will start at 10:45 a.m. Copies of “Excellence Without Excuse” will be available for purchase, with part of the proceeds going to New Mount Zion.

To listen in and participate on “Sweet Tea With A Chaser,” call 646-478-3527 on Aug. 21 between 9:15 p.m. to 10:15p.m.