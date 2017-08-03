Community News

Daytona State launching Florida Lifestyle Institute

Daytona State’s College of Workforce, Continuing and Adult Education will launch the Florida Lifestyle Institute this month, offering a series of personal enrichment classes that open a gateway to fresh opportunities and learning experiences for mature audiences.

“Through the institute, we will serve our mature citizens who have interests in art, creativity, modern trends and Florida lifestyle and community,” said Associate Vice President Sherryl Weems, who heads up DSC’s workforce, continuing and adult education.

‘Innovative offerings’

The college’s Center for Business & Industry (CBI) will manage the initiative.

CBI Director Frank Mercer explains the mission of the institute, “We will delve into the region’s wealth of cultural experiences and explore timely ways to enhance daily life. Our unique history, diverse cultures and environment, new technologies and ethnic cuisines make living in Florida a great learning experience.

“For those who have a passion to learn, our innovative offerings are designed to support individual interests. We’re targeting a mature audience who want to stay in touch with the world and each other,” he said.

This fall, the lifestyle programming is offered in conjunction with the Mike Curb College of Music, Entertainment & Art; classes follow the college’s semester schedule (16 weeks) and begin late August, as follows. To sign up for FLI’s emails, visit DaytonaState.edu/FLI.

•Drawing I, Aug. 28-Dec. 13, 9-11 a.m. (Mondays and Wednesdays)

In this class you will learn how to draw realistically in addition to conceptual experimentations.

ach class will include hands on projects that heighten your ability to accurately create the illusion of three-dimensional forms in space on a two-dimensional picture plane. You will create still life drawings using a combination of dry and wet materials.

Instructor: Viktoryia McGrath. Cost: $295.

Daytona Beach Campus, Studio Arts Hall (Bldg. 520), room 111, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach

•Ceramics Handbuilding I, Aug. 28-Dec. 13, 1-3 p.m. (Mondays and Wednesdays)

In this class you learn to work with clay from start to finish using several pottery handbuilding techniques like pinch, coil and slab. You also learn to make and fasten separate finishing pieces like lids, handles and knobs. The end result will be your own clay creations.

Instructor: Trent Berning. Cost: $295.

Daytona Beach Campus, Studio Arts Hall (Bldg. 520), room 109, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach

•Watercolor, Aug. 28-Dec. 11, 1-5 p.m. (Mondays)

The purpose of this course is to introduce the student to a range of ideas and techniques through the unique properties of watercolor. Using this as an expressive painting medium, the problems revolve around the experimentation of materials as well as to challenge conceptual building skills while understanding image making.

You will learn technique with brush strokes, washes, composition, use of color, and much more.

Instructor: Stacey Fletcher Reynolds. Cost: $295.

Daytona Beach Campus, Studio Arts Hall (Bldg. 520), room 111, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach

•Design I, Aug. 28-Dec. 11, 3-7 p.m. (Mondays)

In this class you will be introduced to various materials such as ink, markers, and paint. With line, shape, mass, color, texture, value, and space you will find balance, proportion and contrast.

Two-dimensional design is a base to build on and should give you experience that will inform and influence all future studio courses and individual art efforts. Instructor: Viktoryia McGrath. Cost: $295.

Daytona Beach Campus, Studio Arts Hall (Bldg. 520), room 111, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach

•Ceramics Handbuilding I, Aug. 29-Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-noon (Tuesdays and Thursdays)

In this class you learn to work with clay from start to finish using several pottery handbuilding techniques like pinch, coil and slab. You also learn to make and fasten separate finishing pieces like lids, handles and knobs. The end result will be your own clay creations. Instructor: Trent Berning. Cost: $295.

Daytona Beach Campus, Studio Arts Hall (Bldg. 520), room 109, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach

•Drawing I, Aug. 29-Dec. 12, 1-5 p.m. (Tuesdays)

In this class you will learn how to draw realistically in addition to conceptual experimentations.

Each class will include hands on projects that heighten your ability to accurately create the illusion of three-dimensional forms in space on a two-dimensional picture plane. You will create still life drawings using a combination of dry and wet materials.

Instructor: Viktoryia McGrath. Cost: $295.

Deltona Campus, Fathi Hall (Bldg. 1), room 232, 2351 Providence Blvd., Deltona

•Ceramics Handbuilding I, Aug. 29-Dec. 14, 1-3 p.m. (Tuesdays & Thursdays)

In this class you learn to work with clay from start to finish using several pottery handbuilding techniques like pinch, coil and slab. You also learn to make and fasten separate finishing pieces like lids, handles and knobs. The end result will be your own clay creations.

Instructor: Trent Berning. Cost: $295.

Daytona Beach Campus, Studio Arts Hall (Bldg. 520), room 109, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach

•Painting I, Aug. 29-Dec. 12, 1-5 p.m. (Tuesdays)

This course will cover a broad range of painting concepts, focusing on painting from observation, technique, learning to control illusion, discovering unique marks, and exploring color mixing.

While exploring these concepts we will learn to use expressive and descriptive art terminology, and initiate formation of visual compositions either with acrylic or oil medium. Instructor: Stacey Fletcher Reynolds. Cost: $295.

Daytona Beach Campus, Studio Arts Hall (Bldg. 520), room 111, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach

•Ceramics Handbuilding I, Aug. 30-Dec. 13, 5:30-9:30 p.m. (Wednesdays)

In this class you learn to work with clay from start to finish using several pottery handbuilding techniques like pinch, coil and slab. You also learn to make and fasten separate finishing pieces like lids, handles and knobs. The end result will be your own clay creations.

Instructor: Trent Berning. Cost: $295.

Daytona Beach Campus, Studio Arts Hall (Bldg. 520), room 109, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach

To register for any of these offerings or for more information, contact the Florida Lifestyle Institute, 386-506-3858 or Joanne.Parker@DaytonaState.edu.

Hospice centers seeking volunteers in Flagler, Volusia

Halifax Health – Hospice Grief Centers are in need of volunteers for its Daytona Beach, DeLand and Flagler locations.

Compassionate individuals are sought to volunteer to facilitate groups for grieving children and adults. A free, comprehensive training program will be offered by a mental health professional that includes the skills needed to work in that environment.

Services offered

Halifax Health – Hospice Grief Centers were established to serve the needs of children and adults who have lost loved ones.

Services include support groups, memorial services, special events and workshops, children’s grief services and an award-winning traumatic loss program.

The centers’ supportive, experiential approach has proven to make a difference for children and their families during the grieving process.

For more information, contact Cintia Ribar at 386-425-3100 or Dr. Kim Beck-Frate at 386-425-3339.

Alzheimer’s disease workshop set

Damarys Melendez of the Alzheimer’s Association of Central and North Florida will present a one-hour workshop titled “Memory Loss, Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease” at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Daytona Beach Regional Library, 105 E. Magnolia Ave.

She will discuss the symptoms and effects of Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia, how Alzheimer’s disease affects the brain, how to find out if it’s Alzheimer’s disease, benefits of early detection, causes and risk factors, stages of the disease, treatment options, hope for the future, and how the Alzheimer’s Association can help.

The program is co-sponsored by the Friends of the Daytona Beach Library. Reservations are required; call the Alzheimer’s Associationat 800-272-3900.

Holly Hill church to celebrate 111th anniversary

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Holly Hill is planning an 111th Church Anniversary and Homecoming Observance on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 4 p. m.

The guest speaker will be Pastor Theodore McRae of Palatka. The worship leader will be Cashmere Omuta.

The theme is “Standing on the Promises of God.”

Friends and former members are invited to participate.

The church is located at 1125 Graham Ave., Holly Hill. The Rev. Michael E. Mitchell Jr. is the pastor.

For more information, call 386-236-9023.