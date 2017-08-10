Community News

Sharpton to speak Aug. 19 at Democratic Black Caucus’ fundraiser

There’s still time to get tickets for the Volusia County Democratic Black Caucus’ kickoff fundraiser.

The caucus will host a Black and Blue Affair Gala on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the Hilton Daytona Beach Resort, 100 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach. A VIP reception will begin at 5 p.m. with the dinner and gala beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The speaker will be Rev. Al Sharpton, president of the National Action Network. He also hosts the “Keepin’ It Real with Al Sharpton’’ radio program as well as “PoliticsNation’’ every Sunday morning on MSNBC.

The Volusia County Democratic Black Caucus is a branch of The Democratic Black Caucus of Florida.

The caucus’ mission is to organize the African-American community to elect Democrats to office in Volusia County and to ensure that those Democrats understand the concerns of Black people in Volusia County.

For ticket information, call 386-736-1338 or send an email to vcdbcbanquet@gmail.com.

Allen Chapel A.M.E. celebrating ‘Mighty Men’

Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church will observe its annual Men’s Day celebration on Sunday, Aug. 13 beginning at 9:45 a.m.

The theme for this year is “Mighty Men of God on Fire for the Lord!”

Dr. Robert Jackson, senior pastor at St. Paul A.M.E. Church in Miami, will be the guest preacher.

Jackson earned a bachelor’s degree from Bethune-Cookman University. While at B-CU, he served as chaplain of the Student Government Association, vice president of the Men’s Judicial Senate, dorm counselor and resident advisor. He also holds a master’s degree from the Turner Seminary of the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta.

His first pastoral appointment was to New Bethel A.M.E. Church in DeLand.

Next, he pastored at New Bethel A.M.E. Church in Altamonte Springs. Under his leadership, the church grew from a membership of 35 to over 400 members. The church also developed 10 new ministries, a television ministry called “Abundant Life Outreach” and was given the outstanding community service award by the Seminole County branch of the NAACP.

Since his arrival at St. Paul in Miami, membership has grown to 1,500 disciples.

“Some plant, some water, but God gives the increase,” said Jackson, who has an earned doctorate of ministry from United Theological Seminary in Effective Church Leadership & Prophetic Preaching in the 21st Century.

Jackson is married to Tracy Desmore-Jackson, whose family resides in Daytona Beach. The Jacksons have two daughters, Deja Simone and Sydney Elizabeth Jackson.

For more information, contact Allen Chapel A.M.E. at 386-255-1195.

New Smyrna prepares for health fair, senior summit

The City of New Smyrna Beach’s annual Health Fair and Senior Summit will take place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Alonzo “Babe” James Community Center, 201 N. Myrtle Ave.

The event is free and participants may receive information on health care, hospice care, insurance, Medicare and Medicaid, senior care, services for the blind, and Volusia County Health Department services.

Exercise workshops, HIV testing and blood pressure screening are being planned.

For more information, contact Donna Gray-Banks at dbanks@cityofnsb.com.

Hospice centers need volunteers

Halifax Health – Hospice Grief Centers are in need of volunteers for its Daytona Beach, DeLand and Flagler locations.

Compassionate individuals are sought to volunteer to facilitate groups for grieving children and adults. A free, comprehensive training program will be offered by a mental health professional that includes the skills needed to work in that environment.

Services include support groups, memorial services, special events and workshops, children’s grief services and an award-winning traumatic loss program.

For more information, contact Cintia Ribar at 386-425-3100 or Dr. Kim Beck-Frate at 386-425-3339.

St. Paul in Holly Hill to celebrate 111th anniversary

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Holly Hill will observe its 111th church anniversary on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 4 p. m.

The guest speaker will be Pastor Theodore McRae of Palatka. The worship leader will be Cashmere Omuta.

The theme is “Standing on the Promises of God.” Friends and former members are invited to participate.

The church is located at 1125 Graham Ave., Holly Hill. The Rev. Michael E. Mitchell Jr. is the pastor.

For more information, call 386-236-9023.