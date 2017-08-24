Community News

Free Flagler Beach class for seniors with diabetes

Seniors with diabetes are invited to participate in a free six-week class to be held at the George Wickline Senior Center in Flagler Beach.

The class runs from 2 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Sept. 12-Oct. 17.

ElderSource and the Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center are sponsoring the series of workshops.

“There are many things seniors with diabetes can do that can help them take charge of their lives,” said Flagler County Senior Services Program Manager Joanne Hinkel.

“This is a diabetes self-management program that will offer ways to deal with frustration and complications of the disease.”

The program is free, but pre-registration is required. It is open to those who are 60 years or older, and who have diabetes. Those interested should call the Northeast Florida Area Health Education Center at 877-784-8486.

Class dates are Sept. 12, 19 and 26 and Oct. 3, 10 and 17.

“We are grateful that our partners are willing to bring programs like this to the Wickline Center,” Flagler County Human Resources Director Joe Mayer said. “We want our seniors to have the tools they need to live happier and healthier lives.”

The George Wickline Senior Center is located at 800 S. Daytona Ave., Flagler Beach.

For more information about the Flagler County Senior Services Department, visit www.flaglercounty.org/senior_services.

Tobacco Free group to meet Monday

The Tobacco Free Volusia County Partnership will meet at 4 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28 at the Department of Health in Volusia County, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach.

The meeting agenda includes discussion of employer tobacco policies and the Tobacco 21 Initiative, a nationwide effort to raise the legal age for purchasing tobacco products, also will be discussed.

The partnership is a countywide, locally organized group committed to saving lives and improving the overall health and wellbeing of residents and visitors by reducing and/or eliminating the use of tobacco products.

To access the meeting via conference call (audio only), dial 1-888-670-3525, passcode 9179147160.

For more information, contact Kristen Mialki at 386-274-0601 or Kristen.mialki@flhealth.gov.

For free help to quit smoking, visit TobaccoFreeFlorida.com.

Draft SHIP annual reports available for review

Volusia County’s Community Assistance Division has completed its draft State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program annual reports for fiscal years 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2016/17.

The draft reports can be reviewed online at www.volusia.org/reports.

They also are also available for inspection, review and comments at the Community

Assistance office, 110 W. Rich Ave., DeLand, from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Monday through Friday through Sept. 7.

Residents and other interested parties are invited to review the reports and provide comments to Housing and Grants Planner Paula Szabo at pszabo@volusia.org or 386-736-5955, ext. 12308.

Relevant comments will be included in the final reports, which will be submitted to the Florida Housing Finance Corporation by Sept 15.