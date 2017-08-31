County plans Explore Volusia programs

Learn about Volusia County’s conservation lands and land management practices during free Explore Volusia programs. Environmental specialists will lead a variety of outdoor adventures on land and water.

September events

•Eco-buggy tour of Deep Creek Preserve: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1. Learn about important plant communities during a riding tour of this 8,000-acre natural and agricultural land. Participants may see Volusia County’s endemic paw paw, carnivorous plants and Sherman’s fox squirrels. Meet at 964 S. State Road 415, New Smyrna Beach.

•DeLeon Springs paddle: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. View local wildlife and beautiful scenery during this leisurely paddling trip. Bring a canoe, kayak or stand-up paddleboard along with a life preserver and whistle. Meet at DeLeon Springs State Park, 601 Ponce de Leon Blvd., DeLeon Springs. There is a fee to enter the park. Participants may rent kayaks from the park.

•International Coastal Cleanup: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Volunteers are needed to help remove trash from beaches, rivers and parks during the International Coastal and Halifax/Indian River cleanups. Register online at volusia.org/cleanup through Sept. 2. Bring garden gloves, drinking water and buckets for collecting trash. Wear a hat, sunscreen, comfortable clothing and outdoor footwear.

•Hickory Bluff hike: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19. Compare habitat characteristics during an upland and swamp hike of the St. Johns River watershed. Meet at Hickory Bluff Preserve, 598 Guise Road, Osteen.

•Eco-buggy tour of Longleaf Pine Preserve: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20. Take a leisurely ride through the preserve’s flatwoods, cypress domes and swamps. Participants will learn about the plants and animals of the wetlands. Meet at the east entrance, 4551 Pioneer Trail, New Smyrna Beach.

•Deep Creek bike-about: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23. Ride through Deep Creek Preserve and learn about the site’s forestry, agricultural history and plant communities.

Bicycle helmets are required. Because the trail is unpaved, large-tired bikes recommended. Meet at 964 S. State Road 415, Samsula.

•Longleaf hike: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26. Get an early start on this walk through Longleaf Pine Preserve’s flatwoods, cypress domes and swamps. Participants will learn about the connections between soils and the plant and animal communities of the wetlands. Meet at the west entrance, 3637 E. New York Ave, DeLand.

•Edgewater bike-about: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 28. Ride the paved path from Cow Creek Road to Rotary Park and back. During this leisurely ride participants will learn about different habitats and the organisms that live within them. Bicycle helmets are required.

Meet in the parking lot on Cow Creek Road a quarter-mile south of State Road 442 and just east of I-95.

Volusia County’s Environmental Management Division sponsors Explore Volusia to acquaint residents with the county’s diverse natural habitats and land management practices.

Participants should bring water and insect repellent. They should wear

comfortable clothes and hiking or walking shoes.

Registration is required. Call 386-736-5927 to register for the events.