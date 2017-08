Daytona Dream Center hosts back-to-school cookout

The Daytona Dream Center, an outreach ministry of Ormond Beach’s Calvary Christian Center, held a back-to-school cookout on Aug. 5 for homeless families with children at Family Renew Community in Holly Hill.

The event included face painting, games, dancing, free haircuts, backpacks and school supplies for all students residing in Family Renew’s apartments for homeless families in Holly Hill and Daytona Beach.