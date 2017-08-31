Doctor to discuss back care at Lunch N’ Lecture

Dr. Sean Gimbert will teach about “Bulletproofing Your Back” at the next Lunch N’ Lecture, set for Friday, Sept. 15. The Lunch N’ Lecture Series is offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation Department.

The back-care lecture will be 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Palm Coast City Hall, Community Wing, 160 Lake Ave.

The Lunch N’ Lecture is free, with light lunch included, but pre-registration is required by 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13. Sign up at www.palmcoastgov.com/register or call Parks & Recreation at 386-986-2323 for more information on registering.

Gimbert will talk about good and bad exercises, reducing stress to the back, and good practices in and out of the workplace and home office. He will provide demonstrations on keeping one’s back healthy.

He is a chiropractor at New Spring Chiropractic in Palm Coast. He also is a graduate of Palmer College of Chiropractic in Port Orange, where he served in several campus organizations and received the prestigious Virgil Strang Philosophy Award for exemplifying the tenants of his profession’s philosophical foundation.

Today, he continues to pursue further knowledge by attending various seminars throughout the country in order to deliver high quality patient care.

For more information, contact Palm Coast Parks & Recreation at 386-986-2323.