How to get back-to-school immunizations in Flagler

The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County is offering required school immunizations weekdays at its health center.

New and transferring students, Kindergarten students, and those entering seventh grade will need to provide proof of immunizations prior to enrollment.

Returning students should have already completed the required shot series. Parents are encouraged to review all records.

No charge

There is no charge for immunizations for children, birth – 18 years of age if they are still enrolled in elementary, middle or high school.

Parents are reminded to take a copy of immunization records to help identify any needed shots and prevent the immunization nurse from beginning the entire series again. If you have Medicaid or other insurance, take the card with you.

Immunizations are available at the Flagler County Health Department, located at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd., Bunnell.

The School Rush Clinic hours will be through Aug. 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on a walk-in basis.

During times of high patient volume, there may be a waiting time and the clinic may stop accepting patients earlier than the posted clinic closing time.

More information: Call 386-437-7350 ext. 3111 or visit http://flagler.floridahealthgov.

Volusia health department offering vaccines

New and transferring students, kindergarten students, and those entering seventh grade must provide proof of immunizations to the school before children can receive a schedule or enter school on the first day of classes.

Public schools start Aug. 14 in Volusia County.

No-cost vaccines are available for eligible children.

Through Sept, 1, children with current immunizations may receive a free school physical at Florida Department of Health in Volusia County locations.

Child immunizations always are offered at no cost and without an appointment. However, appointments are needed for school physicals.

Walk-in clinic hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More information: http://volusia.floridahealth.gov

Summit to focus on empowering youth

A free Youth Empowerment Summit for ages 12 and up is Aug. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s hosted by the non-profit Youth Initiatives Foundation, Inc.

The summit will be held at the Willie Miller Instructional Auditorium at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Registration begins at 8:45 a.m.

It will include breakout sessions, interactive activities and a free lunch. Information on career opportunities will be shared. There also will be a morning session for parents.

For more information, call 386-315-7399 or send an email to youthinitiativesfoundation@gmail.com.