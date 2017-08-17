Focus

Paugh becomes deputy chief in New Smyrna

Jessica Paugh became the deputy police chief in New Smyrna Beach on Aug. 11.

Paugh is originally from New Jersey and started her law enforcement career in 1997 at the City of Holly Hill as an officer in the patrol division, criminal investigative division (CID) and eventually promoted to corporal prior to moving to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office (VSCO) in 2004.

At VCSO, Paugh worked as a supervisor in the patrol division, CID, internal affairs, community service and served as an investigator in the major case unit. Her last assignment within VCSO was as a night watch commander.

“Jessica impressed me in the time I worked with her at VCSO and she is an asset to the leadership team and the final piece of the leadership puzzle at the New Smyrna Beach Police Department,” said New Smyrna Beach Police Chief Mike Coffin.

As deputy chief, Paugh’s duties include overseeing day to day operations, accreditation, recruitment, CID, and community relations.

Paugh has a Bachelor of Arts in Organizational Management from Warner Southern College, an Associates of Science in Criminal Justice Daytona Beach Community College. She also graduated from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement leadership academy.

St. Paul of Holly Hill celebrating 111th year

St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church of Holly Hill is planning an 111th Church Anniversary and Homecoming Observance on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 4 p.m.

The guest speaker will be Pastor Theodore McRae of Palatka. The worship leader will be Cashmere Omuta.

The church is located at 1125 Graham Ave., Holly Hill. The Rev. Michael E. Mitchell Jr. is the pastor.

For more information, call 386-236-9023.