Votran schedule changes for Labor Day

Votran will operate on a limited service schedule Monday, Sept. 4. Riders are encouraged to plan their travel in advance to avoid possible travel conflicts.

•West Volusia routes 22, 24 and 60 will not operate. Connecting SunRail Routes 30, 31, 32 and 33 will not operate, as there will be no SunRail service.

•Route 20 will operate every two hours. The bus leaves Walmart on the odd hour between 7:26 a.m. and 5:26 p.m. The northbound trips leave the Orange City Marketplace on the even hour between 8:32 a.m. and 4:32 p.m. Routes 21 and 23 will operate on a Saturday schedule.

•Route 21 will operate every two hours. The westbound trips leave Walmart in Osteen on the odd hours between 7:26 a.m. and 5:26 p.m.

Eastbound routes

The eastbound trips will leave the Orange City Marketplace on the even hours between 8:32 a.m. and 6:32 p.m.

Eastside routes 1, 3, 4, 10, 15 and 17 will operate on a Sunday schedule. Buses will operate out of the Intermodal Transfer Facility at the Ocean Center, not the Transfer Plaza.

Routes 40 and 41 will operate every two hours. The first Route 40 southbound trip will depart Dunlawton Avenue and U.S. 1 at 6:32 a.m.

Northbound trips

They will depart Julia and Sams Transfer Point every two hours beginning at 7:44 a.m. through 5:44 p.m. Since there will be no buses on Swallowtail Drive for Route 40 to transfer passengers, the Route 40 will meet the Route 4 and 17 at Dunlawton Avenue and Orange Avenue to transfer passengers going north on US1 and A1A. Route 41southbound trips will depart Canal Street and U.S. 1 every two hours from 6:47 a.m. through 4:47 p.m.

Votran will serve 10th St. and turn around at the entrance to Daytona State College. The 2:47 p.m. trip departing Julia Street and Sam’s Avenue Transfer Point will be the only trip serving Oak Hill.

All other routes and New Smyrna Beach Flex Service will not operate.

For more information, visit votran.org.

Music and slam planned for Labor Day weekend

Creative Happiness Institute has teamed up with Thank You Five Theater in Port Orange for “The Start of Labor,” an evening of music and slam to celebrate the holiday weekend.

The program, 7 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, will feature singer/songwriter Claire Vandiver and her band together with the entire Breaking Bad Slam team reprising the poems they performed at the National Slam Championship competition.

Volusia Poet Laureate Dr. David B. Axelrod, and slam poet and music producer Scott Velazco will host the evening, made possible in part by a grant from the Cultural Council of Volusia County.

There will also be an open mic for all styles of poets, singers, and songwriters. A cash prize will be given for the best performance of the night.

TY5 Theater is located at 4606 Clyde Morris Blvd. in Port Orange (Unit 2N) and can be reached at 386-295-5695.

For more information on the entertainment and the open mic, email David Axelrod at axelrod@creativehappiness.org, or call 386-337-4567.

Kids invited to join ECHO Rangers

Children in grades 1-5 are invited to join Volusia County’s ECHO Rangers, an educational program that focuses on the county’s ecological, cultural, heritage and outdoor resources.

The program is offered at more than 50 sites including parks, museums, libraries and historical sites.

Using a “Passport to Adventures” guide, children are asked to visit at least eight sites and participate in specially designed ECHO Rangers activities. The program includes 15 self-guided adventures children can complete with their parents any time; these include hiking, biking, fishing and creating artwork.

Children and parents can learn more about the ECHO Rangers program at the following meetings:

6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, DeBary Hall Historic Site, 210 Sunrise Blvd., DeBary

10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, Port Orange Regional Library, 1005 City Center Circle, Port Orange

10 a.m. Saturdays, Sept. 16 and 23, DeBary Hall Historic Site

ECHO Rangers is supported by Volusia County’s Parks, Recreation and Culture Division and coordinated by the staff of DeBary Hall Historic Site.

For more information, visit www.volusia.org/echorangers or contact Tracy Mestre at 386-668-3840 or tmestre@volusia.org.

NARFE to meet Sept. 18

The National Active and Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), Ormond Beach Chapter 2247, will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 18, at Stonewood Grill, 100 S. Atlantic (A1A) just south of Granada Boulevard.

The program will feature Rose Traub, co-author of “ElderCare Simplified: A Comprehensive Manual to Guide You Through the Stages of Aging.’’ Rose also is a certified Alzheimer’s support group facilitator.

Discussion will include information about the aging process, what to look for and what’s available for your loved ones.

For more information, call 386-586-0253 or check the NARFE Ormond website: www.narfe.org/chapter2247/.