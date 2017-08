Former Daytona resident weds



Dominque Allen of Fort Lauderdale and Robert Slater of Daytona Beach were married on July 22 in Las Vegas. They met at Bethune-Cookman University while students. Robert is the son of Colette Sheppard Slater and Henry Slater. Dominque’s parents are Remeal Allen and Leverne Muldrow. The couple resides in Fort Lauderdale with their daughters Zaria and Jaylin Slater.