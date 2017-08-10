Halifax Health honors registered nurses

Halifax Health recently honored two registered nurses – Jackie Rivers and Kathy Chorjel – as winners of the community health system’s DAISY Award, which recognizes exemplary nurses.

Rivers is a registered nurse and Daytona Beach native who was born at Halifax Health Medical Center. She began working for Halifax Health in 1987 as a unit clerk in the Center for Women and Infant Health.

In 2001, Rivers graduated from Daytona State College’s nursing program. She continues to work in the Center for Women and Infant Health where she cares for newborns and educates new mothers.

“I am honored to receive the DAISY Award. I always treat people the way I would like to be treated. I love my job. I am so blessed to have an awesome job and work with great nurses,’’ she said.

Intensive care nurse

Chorjel, also an RN, began her nursing career in a Detroit hospital oncology unit in 1995. She moved to Florida in 1997 where she began her career at Halifax Health in the medical intensive care unit.

“This award is very special to me as it comes from those we serve, she remarked. “I was inspired to enter this field by my grandmother and dear aunt, who were both dedicated to the profession.”

The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary compassionate and skillful care given by nurses every day. A DAISY Award Partner, Halifax Health encourages patients, visitors, nurses, physicians and employees to nominate a nurse each month for this honor.