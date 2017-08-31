Halifax Health – Hospice to host 5K Run & Walk

Halifax Health – Hospice will host its 16th Annual 5K Run & Walk – Celebrating the Spirit of Caregiving on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Kenneth W. Parker Amphitheater, 2001 City Center Circle in Port Orange. It begins at 8 a.m.

Proceeds from the race will benefit the Halifax Health – Hospice Family Caregiver Program. The event’s presenting sponsor is Dale’s Shoes.

“We are delighted to have Dale’s Shoes return as our presenting sponsor. With their commitment to hospice and their expertise in footwear, including athletic shoes, they are a natural fit for this event,” said Mary Jo Allen, executive director for Halifax Health – Hospice.

Kiddie Dash too

Race day activities include the 5K Run & Walk, which begins at 8 a.m. as well as a Veterans Community Pinning and non-competitive 1/8-Mile Kiddie Dash at 8:45 a.m. for children 10 years of age and younger.

The 5K Run & Walk is part of the Live Your Life Well Race Series and the Daytona Running Series and will be professionally chip timed.

All participants are encouraged to register early. To register online, or to print a mail-in application, go to halifaxhealth.org/hospice/5k.

How to pre-register

Online registration ends on Sept. 7 at noon. Pre-registration and packet pick-up will take place at the Halifax Health – Hospice Port Orange Care Center, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, on Sept. 8 from noon to 6 p.m. Race day begins with registration at 6:30 am.

Registration fees through Sept. 7 are $30 for adults and $20 for youth. Registration on Sept. 8 and on the day of the event is $35 for adults and $25 for youth. Registration for the 1/8-Mile Kiddie Dash is $5 regardless of registration date.

For more information, email priscilla.chanfrau@halifax.org or call 386-425-8798.