Historical Society to host conversation with pioneers

The West Volusia Historical Society’s Parlor Conversation focusing on area pioneers will take place at 10 a.m. Aug. 12 at the DeLand House front parlor, 137 W. Michigan Ave., DeLand.

The free event is a conversation with Frederick Allen and Calista Norton, portrayed by Stanton O’Neal and Deborah McShane.

The summer conversations, titled “Saturday Morning with the Pioneers,’’ features re-enactors who share information in an informal setting about Volusia County settlers.

Tuesday Book Bash

The West Volusia Historical Society also will host a Book Bash on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Orlando author and illustrator Rick Kirby will discuss his new book, “Finding the Fountain of Youth: Ponce de Leon and Florida’s Magical Waters.’’

The free event will be held at the Conrad Center, 137 W. Michigan Ave., behind the DeLand House.

For more information, call 386-740-6813 or send email to delandhouse@msn.com.