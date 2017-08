More free backpacks

The City of Daytona Beach gave away more backpacks on July 29 at the Schnebly Recreation Center. The event included activities for children. The annual Mayor’s Backpack Give-A-Way continues this month for students who need school supplies. Giveaway dates: Daisy Stocking Park, Aug. 5; Sunnyland Rec Center, Aug. 12. ID is required and a parent or guardian must be present. More information: 386-671-8250.

(DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR./HARDNOTTSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM)