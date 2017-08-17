OUT AND ABOUT

Motown and more

Residents enjoyed some old-school music on Saturday at Cypress Park during the second-to-the last Midtown Motown concert hosted by the City of Daytona Beach.

Saturday’s concert featured a Temptations Tribute Band.

The Midtown Motown Concert series features six weekends of free concerts and family events. Games and activities are available for the kids while the parents enjoy the concerts. Food and drinks from local restaurants are available as well.

The next – and last of the series – will be held Saturday, Sept. 9 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the park, 981 George W. Engram Blvd., Daytona Beach.