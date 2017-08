Remembering Hobson Bethune

Retired U.S. Marine Hobson Bethune was memorialized on Aug. 5 at a service at the Gertrude Heyn Chapel at Bethune-Cookman University. A wake was held on Aug. 4 at New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church. Bethune, 61, died on July 24 from injuries sustained in an accident on July 14. Bethune was a grandchild of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, founder of Bethune-Cookman. He was honored for his 28 years as a Marine as well as his involvement in local military organizations and his community work.