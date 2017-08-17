UNITED AGAINST HATE

Indivisible Volusia will host anti-hate rally on Friday in Daytona Beach

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

The White supremacist “Unite the Right’’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia last weekend has set the nation on edge.

Since the violent Charlottesville rally that ended in three deaths and multiple injuries, rallies denouncing the hate groups are popping up nationwide and in some cities around Florida.

This Friday, Daytona Beach will be the scene of a rally with the theme “Against Racism and Hate’’ hosted by Indivisible Volusia, an advocacy group that formed shortly after President Donald Trump was elected.

The local rally is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 18 on the corner of International Speedway Boulevard and Beach Street. Other organizations, including the Volusia County/Daytona Beach NAACP, will participate.

Critical of Trump

Organizers are also upset with the way Trump’s response. He is blaming both sides – the White supremacists as we well as protesters, whom he referred to Tuesday as the “alt-left.’’

“We are doing this rally in light of what happed in Charlottesville. We are very critical of how authorities have handled the Charlottesville incident as well as President Trump who has held both sides accountable,” said Da- na Humphrey, communications director for Indivisible Volusia.

“He continues to defend Nazis and White supremacists. We have a right of free speech, which allows us to speak and stand out on the street corners. We don’t get permits, but we do inform law enforcement.’’

Taking a stand

Indivisible Volusia has been holding rallies this year against the president’s policies on health care, immigration, and the travel ban. It primarily uses Facebook to pass on information.

Humphrey noted that it has been challenging letting people know about the rallies.

“We are cautious about advertising our events because in the past we have had some counter protesters,’’ she related.

She challenges the assertion that the hate groups are just practicing their First Amendment rights.

“I don’t agree because they are advocating ethnic cleansing and annihilating entire groups of people. They are domestic terrorists. That is why we fought World War II,” she responded.

Police chief responds

Daytona Beach police chief, Craig Capri says that law enforcement has a tough job in situations such as the Charlottesville rally.

“We must protect the First Amendment rights of everyone. We may not agree with their views, but they have the right to assemble and protest. Law enforcement’s job is to protect both the protesters and the public. We must protect everyone regardless of how we feel,” stated Capri.

The local police department touts its relationships with the community, including the Black community.

“We don’t have those issues here in Daytona Beach. We have been blessed, but we cannot be naïve.

A lot of times outsiders come in to just stir up trouble.”

NAACP will participate

Cynthia Slater, president of the Volusia County/Daytona Beach NAACP, said the civil rights organizations plans to participate in Friday’s rally.

“Racism and discrimination has always been here in this country but now racism has showed its head,’’ said Slater. “There is so much specific racism as well when you look at what is being done to infringe on people’s voting rights, denying affordable health care and more.’’

Pastor weighs in

The Rev. Derrick Harris, president of the Daytona Beach Black Clergy Alliance, also weighed in.

“As a member of the clergy, we must definitely show love and compassion towards everyone,” Harris said.

He agreed that the clergy should speak out against hate.

“That includes organizing if we must and standing up for what is right. I don’t believe that true ministry is confined into the walls of the church,’’ he explained. “I think we should constantly be involved in social issues and those things that affect us as a community. I think it’s our duty as clergy to lead by example inside and outside of the church.’’