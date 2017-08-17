Warner students return to variety of improvements

SPECIAL TO THE

DAYTONA TIMES

Warner Christian Academy and Preschool welcomed back its students on Aug. 14 for the 2017-2018 school year.

“There is always excitement in starting a new school year, but some significant enhancements have been made to the school this summer so that there is a heightened sense of excitement at the beginning of this year,” says Stacey Parsons, director of Marketing and Development for Warner.

Summer improvements

Over the summer, the school renovated its main athletic field with all new sod, the school’s main lobby received a major overhaul with new flooring, paint and doors, and an awning was installed over the preschool entrance.

In addition, 200 lockers, various classrooms, and a teacher’s lounge received a much-needed new coat of paint. “The best part of these renovation,’’ said Warner Superintendent Mark Tress, “is that local businesses, churches and families partnered with us to make them happen.”

700-plus students

Warner begins this school year with just over 700 enrolled students from preschool through grade 12 and the school is anticipating this number will increase.

According to the registrar Tiffany McFarran, “We received significant last-minute enrollment interest so we are processing these applications as quickly as we can and believe we will welcome more students during the first few weeks of this school year.”

Warner continues to have a few openings in various grades and invites interested families to contact the school for more information.

More projects

Warner recently launched a $6.2 million Imagine Capital Campaign with the vision of becoming one of Florida’s top STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Athletics, and Math) schools.

The completion of these upgrades are the first of many planned enhancements to the school’s academic programs and facilities.

Next on the short list of anticipated projects are the acquisition of commercial-grade reception furniture for the lobby, a complete renovation of the three science labs, and enhancements to the current science curriculum.

For more information, visit Warner’s website at www.wcageagles.org.