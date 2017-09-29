Calling all faith leaders to unite

We are truly living in a dysfunctional society. With the recent police killings of unarmed Black youth, something needs to be done.

Let’s not stop there.

High unemployment rates within inner cities affecting minorities and teens are definitely hurting the economy as well as the morale of individuals hearing “No” day after day. With so many issues plaguing minority communities, I’m issuing a challenge to every faith-based organization and institution located in the inner city, rural area, and suburbs to come together.

Put differences aside

The challenge is to put aside faith differences and denominational practices and work together to make this world better, not only for those of us living here in the present, but for our children’s children. Because we have so many religious and faith practices that are different, it’s easy to get caught up dealing with theological issues that cultural and societal concerns are neglected.

Yes, theological issues are important. However, if one really looks at theological issues, it should cause individuals and organizations to seek peace, justice, harmony, and equality.

We should never expect the government to do what we are capable of doing ourselves.

Next year on Nov. 8, people from all over will be casting their vote during the midyear elections. This will be the time when the American people can voice their opinion via the voting ballot on who should represent them in Congress.

Things to do

While there will hopefully be a rush to the voting polls on that day, we must rally together today to end the illness and injustice of unemployment and underemployment, crime, police brutality, red-line zoning, and poor healthcare, just to name a few.

Here are a few things we need to do to begin the process:

•Have an honest dialogue with faith-based leaders and organizational heads within our communities to find out how we can work together.

•Discuss issues without pointing fingers.

•Determine what resources are available that can be utilized

•Appoint leaders who can galvanize other leaders within the community to make a difference.

•Use social media as a tool to promote collective work and responsibility.

•Leave your religion at home, as Malcolm X said.

Dysfunction can become functional, if we are willing to make it happen. While I don’t approach this from a naïve perspective, I am confident because history tells us that progress can be made.

No longer do we or should we sit back idly and complain about what can’t be done, when we have the power to make things happen. Only people who choose to live in chaos and dysfunction will voice opposition.

See the humanity

At the end of the day, we must see and value the human being and overlook the color of their skin, the neighborhood they come from, and their religious affiliation.

Faith leaders must speak up and speak out.

Dr. Sinclair Grey III is a speaker, business trainer, writer, and success coach. Contact him at drgrey@sinclairgrey.org.