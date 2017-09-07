Community News

How to get sandbags in Flagler

Flagler County and the City of Palm Coast will have sand available at several areas throughout the county. Sandbags are available in some locations with orders expected to arrive within the next couple of days.

Residents will need to bring their own shovels for filling bags – and bags at the present time – as the materials are being provided for self-service during daylight hours.

“We are working diligently to prepare for Hurricane Irma, and part of that is doing what we can to help residents protect their property,” County Administrator Craig Coffey said. “Supplies are limited, so we ask that only those people who live in areas where flooding will most likely occur.”

Locations

Flagler County will provide sand and bags at the following three locations:

•Fire Station 71, 89 E. County Road 2006, western Flagler County

•Fire Station 41, 5593 N. Oceanshore Boulevard, in the Hammock.

•Fire Station 92, at the Flagler Executive Airport, 201 Airport Road.

Those who have their own bags, can fill up to 20 bags with sand. When bags are available, residents will be limited to 10 bags.

Sand is also available through the city of Palm Coast and bags are expected to be delivered within the next couple of days at these locations:

•Palm Coast Public Works Yard, 1 Wellfield Grade, off U.S. 1 just north of Palm Coast Parkway, Palm Coast.

•Holland Park, 18 Florida Park Drive, Palm Coast

•Indian Trails Sports Complex, 5455 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast

•Seminole Woods Neighborhood Park, 350 Sesame Blvd., Palm Coast

County accounts

Check for current information on Flagler County’s website www.flaglercounty.org, or tune into the county’s partner radio station WNZF, 1550 am, 106.3 fm and the Flagler Radio App worldwide.

The county’s social media team will provide updates through these official accounts:

Votran announces new schedules

New schedules will become effective for the following routes Sept. 10:

•Routes 20, 22, 32, 33, and 60 have had minor changes to some time points; trip start and end times remain unaffected. For details, visit http://www.votran.org/take-a-trip/.

•Route 7 is no longer servicing the bus stop inside the Walmart parking lot on Beville Road in South Daytona. Riders will need to board at the Votran stop on Beville Road.

Votran riders are encouraged to visit votran.org and click the “Join” button at the bottom of the homepage to receive timely notices about bus service changes. The website also provides up-to-date alerts and real-time bus information.

Volusia expands hours for veterans services

Volusia County has expanded the hours it serves veterans in New Smyrna Beach and Orange City.

The offices at 107 E. Canal St. in New Smyrna Beach and 775 Harley Strickland Blvd. in Orange City, which previously were open two days a week, will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Appointments are required at these offices on Wednesdays; call 386-254-4646. Walk-ins are welcomed on the other days.

The offices at 250 N. Beach St. in Daytona Beach and 123 W. Indiana Ave. in DeLand will continue to be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are accepted each day.

For more information about Volusia County Veterans Services, visit www.volusia.org/veterans.

Campbell Class of 1962 to meet

The Campbell High School Class of 1962 will meet at the Golden Corral on Sept .14 at 11:30 a.m.

The purpose is to plan the 55th reunion.

More information: Marva Hopkins at 386-253-1550 or Bobby Whitlow Hudson at 386-253-1831.

Human trafficking will be topic of Oct. 7 program

Cinematique’s “Coffee & Conversation’’ series is set to return at 10 a.m. Oct. 7. The next installment is titled “Trafficking: A Human-Interest Program’’ featuring local author Melody Dean Dimick.

Cinematique, 242 S. Beach St., Daytona Beach, is an art house cinema specializing in international, national and local independent film.

Due to limited seating, reservations are suggested. Tickets are $5 and include free coffee.

For more information, call the theater’s box office at 386-252-3118.