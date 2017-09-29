Community News

Fire stations plan open houses

Volusia County Fire Rescue will open its doors to the public from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 14 at its fire stations to highlight fire safety as part of National Fire Prevention Week, which is Oct. 8-14.

Residents can tour the stations, check out the fire engines, and see firefighters in gear.

Firefighters will describe their duties and share information about the importance of having a plan to safely escape from a fire.

The theme for this year’s National Fire Prevention Week is “Every Second Counts: Plan 2 Ways Out!”

Stations will be open at:

•Halifax Station 11, 1580 Derbyshire Road, Holly Hill

•Spruce Creek Station 12, 1979 Taylor Road, Port Orange

•Halifax Station 13, 15 Southland Road, Ormond Beach

•North Peninsula Station 14, 1716 Atlantic Ave., Ormond Beach

•Station 15, 3889 Tiger Bay Road, Daytona Beach

•Station 18, 500 Rodeo Road, Ormond Beach

•South Beach Station 21, 4840 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach

•Oak Hill Station 22, 213 N. U.S. Highway 1, Oak Hill

•Spring Lakes Station 32, 2850 Firehouse Road, DeLand

•Indian Mound Station 34, 1700 Enterprise/Osteen Road, Enterprise

•Lake Helen Station 35, 630 W. Main St., Lake Helen

•Osteen Station 36, 180 N. State Road 415, Osteen

•DeLeon Springs Station 41, 5007 Central Ave., DeLeon Springs

•Kepler Ridge Station 42, 1885 Kepler Road, DeLand

•Pierson Station 44, 132 N. Fountain Drive, Pierson

•St. Johns Station 45, 2580 W. State Road 44, DeLand

•Glenwood Station 46, 920 Glenwood Road, DeLand

Volusia County Fire Rescue serves the county’s unincorporated areas and the municipalities of Oak Hill, Lake Helen and Pierson.

For more information, visit www.volusia.org/firepreventionweek or call 386-736-5940.

Flagler NAACP to present awards

The Flagler County NAACP will present its Freedom Fund Awards on Oct. 7 at the Italian American Social Club, 45 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast. The event begins at noon.

Awards to be presented:

•Outstanding Service to the Community, Shelley Ragsdale, president of the African American Mentoring Program

•Outstanding Service to the Branch, Orlando Johnson, chair of the Economic Development Committee for the branch

•President’s Award, Eric Josey, chair of the Legal Redress Committee for the branch

Tickets are $50 per person and available by calling 386-446-7822.