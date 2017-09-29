First Church celebrates 25th anniversary with lots of laughter, music and praise

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of both the First A.M.E. Church (First Church) and the Rev. Gillard S. Glover trumpeted a worship service with the bishop, the East Florida Conference of the 11th Episcopal District and other denominational churches and friends.

First A.M.E. members spawned a well-put-together service of excellent taste, giving God glory Sept. 17 at the church and a black-tie celebratory banquet Sept. 22 at Halifax Plantation Golf Club in Ormond Beach.

The service zoomed in with beauty in quality music from the First A.M.E. Choir singing, “How Great Thou Art,” “Lift Up Your Heads O Ye Gates,” “Anthem of Praise,” “Total Praise,” and other remembrances conducted by Nathaniel Shropshire III.

“Somebody ought to shout, ‘Hallelujah!’” prompted Bishop Adam J. Richardson Jr., Presiding Prelate of the 11th Episcopal District of the A.M.E. Church. “Now you may get some more singing, but you won’t get any better singing than you’ve gotten here today,” he added.

Sermon: ‘Living Up to Your Name’

The bishop invited everyone’s attention to Genesis 2:19 as he preached “Living Up to Your Name.”

He thanked God for all the pastors and preachers, “especially Pastor and Mrs. Glover and your family,” he said, “and the fine people of First A.M.E. Church of Palm Coast as you celebrate a quarter century of ministry presence and pragmatism, the ministry of civic and social engagement, (and) a ministry of outreach touching the lives of thousands.”

The outworking of the anniversary had rendered the order of service to be conducted by: the Reverends Alton Coles, Godfrey Taylor, Latonya Floyd, Woodrow Leeks, Victor Cole, James McGriff, Cheryl Daniels, Alesia Scott Ford Burse, G. Vincent Lewis, Willie Williams, and Presiding Elder Eugene Moseley Jr.

Theme: ‘We Press On’

Moreover, First A.M.E. members enjoyed the bill of fare at the golf club – dressing “to the nines’’ and mindful of 25 years of dedication and service in a theme, “We Press On.”

The program unfolded with Pastor Glover blessing the food – an entree choice of prime rib or shrimp stuffed with crab and lobster – and Director Shropshire introducing Carlos Felder on drums, Jarred Evans on keys, vocalist Alexis Williams, and sound tech Robert Brown.

Evening of inspirational songs

The evening was splendid with laughter and reminiscing the years gone by through guest vocalist Tasha Platt sensationally performing “Living My Life Like It’s Golden” and “Sweet Thing,” and talented Octavia Evans vocalizing, “A Natural Woman” and “You Really Got A Hold On Me.”

It was such an exciting performance that First A.M.E. members swirled the table napkins in the air applauding the artists.

And then, Drickus Horne with style sang, “Cruising Together” and “My Girl.” There also was a hot performance by special guest Alvin Bell singing the inspirational “Wind Beneath My Wings,” “Wake Up Everybody” and “The Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me.”

‘Total Praise’ dedication

By God’s grace, the First A.M.E. members presented a fine 25th anniversary celebration achieving a standard that only a few can meet – who are: Pastor Gillard S. Glover, Rose Williams, Ruthie Saunders, Naomi Hargrave, Karen Griffith, Carolyn Able, William Mosley, and Nathaniel Shropshire III.

First A.M.E. members would have totally erred after having been blessed with 25 years had they not acknowledged God. And so, the music artists sang and dedicated “Total Praise,” to our God who sits high and looks low.

As always, remember our prayers for the sick, afflicted, the prodigal son, or daughter, and the bereaved.

