Flagler County waives permitting fees

Flagler County will waive some building permit fees in order to fast-track the permitting process for those who have property damage following Hurricane Irma.

The county fees will be waived for permits related to hurricane damage until Nov. 13.

“We want people to get started on their repairs as quickly as possible,” said Mark Boice, the building official. “We’re able to make exceptions for certain types of permits or inspection. The work has to be for storm-related damage.

List of exceptions

Special exceptions will be made for the next 60 days in the following areas:

•Roofing (one) 1 square of shingles – 10 feet by 10 feet or less – no permit or plan review required

•Soffit and gutters – no permit required

•Fence repair or replacement – no permit required if the previous one was issued between 2006 and 2017

•Electrical repairs – permit required, but a plan review is not required

•A/C change-out – permit required

•Aluminum – permits are required

Contractors must be registered with Contract Licensing to work in Flagler County. Proof of License and Liability Insurance is required.

Residents with questions about either permits or inspections are urged to call the Flagler County Building Department at 386-313-4002.

More info

Check for current information on Flagler County’s website www.flaglercounty.org. Follow “Flagler County Government” or “Flagler County Emergency Management on Facebook or Twitter. The county’s social media team will provide updates through these official accounts:

•Facebook.com/FlaglerCountyGovernment

•Facebook.com/FlaglerEOC

•Twitter.com/FlaglerCtyGov

•Twitter.com/FlaglerEM

•Flagler TV Spectrum Channel 492