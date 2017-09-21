Residents, business owners can apply for Irma assistance through SBA

Residents who suffered hurricane-related damages can apply for disaster assistance through the Small Business Administration’s Disaster Loan Program.

The program is provided through a partnership between the Small Business Administration and FEMA.

“It is very important that survivors understand how the FEMA and SBA programs work together so that they can utilize the best possible options for them in their recovery,” said Adrianne LaNeave, SBA Public Affairs Specialist. “The SBA Disaster Loan Program is available to the homeowners, renters and businesses of all sizes that were affected.”

Three types of disaster loans are available: Business Physical Disaster Loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans and Home Disaster Loans, which are available to homeowners and renters to repair or replace disaster-damaged real estate and personal property, including automobiles.

How to apply

Application deadlines are Nov. 9, 2017 for physical damages and June 11, 2018 for “economic injury,” which includes funds to help businesses and non-profits meet “ordinary and necessary” financial obligations that cannot be met as a direct result of the disaster.

Applicants must have an acceptable credit history, must show the ability to repay all loans, and must have collateral.

For more information, contact SBA’s Disaster Assistance Customer Service Center by calling 800-659-2955, emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or visiting www.sba.gov/disaster.

Deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals may call 800-877-8339. Applicants may also apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

Halifax Health – Hospice seeks volunteers for meal preparation help

Halifax Health – Hospice is seeking volunteers to provide assistance with patient meal preparation at one of its four Care Center locations, which include Orange City, Edgewater, Port Orange and Ormond Beach.

Those interested in volunteering must complete an orientation and a Level 2 background screening.

More information: Tammy Dunn at 386-425-4701 ext. 66127, tammy.dunn@halifax.org.

DeLand church plans fall festival

Trinity United Methodist Church’s annual Fall Festival is Oct. 7 at 306 W. Wisconsin Ave., DeLand.

The festival is from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for crafts, baked goods, food and drinks, toys, books, silent auction, antiques, trash and treasures, plants and jewelry.

Proceeds will benefit local and national outreach programs.

For more information, call 386-734-4425.