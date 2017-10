Volusia County’s Human Services office will host a public election to fill the vacant position of a low-income representative from New Smyrna Beach on the Human Services Advisory Board.

The meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at the Coronado Civic Center, 150 N. Pine St., New Smyrna Beach.

The public is invited to attend, make nominations, and participate in the election.