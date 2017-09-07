McCarthys celebrate 50th anniversary with ‘Heavenly Bliss’ event

I’m glad to be back from vacation, extremely blessed that Louie and I celebrated our golden wedding anniversary exactly 50 years to the day on July 22.

Event planner/designer Sabrina Weaks, who’s my niece, organized a chic gala for 75 amazing guests of family and friends, offering gifts and best wishes. The venue was the African American Cultural Society.

The unforgettable amenities were Sabrina’s special touch of lighting, draping, the signature highlighting both names of the McCarthys on the dance floor; custom-crafted centerpieces and floral designs, and a garden-themed entryway. It turned out to be a grand affair.

“When I first entered the building I was so surprised at what I saw: It was the most beautiful anniversary celebration that I had ever seen,” said Elaine Koonce. “When I asked Sabrina about the decorating, she said, ‘I had to do it for Aunt Jerry.’

“I agree because they are a wonderful couple,” said Koonce. “Jerry is active in her church – a steward and a missionary in her own right, visiting the sick. Louie is political, and if anyone wants to know about the city council meetings, we ask Louie.”

Dining, dancing

The celebration opened honoring God, then dinner, live entertainment and dancing, and the add-on of a chef’s carving station, four-tiered anniversary cake, and a champagne fountain.

Because I generally write about the menu in my stories, I opted to mention that Edward Tucker of Edward Tucker Caterers Unlimited prepared prime rib with horseradish cream and au jus, in addition to herb-roasted turkey with gravy.

‘Heavenly Bliss’ tribute

Since Anne Phillips narrated her poem, “Fifty Years of Heavenly Bliss,” here’s a snippet:

Today we will dance and make a toast,

For this is just a stepping stone, not to boast.

But as an example of a love of heavenly bliss,

Remembering that first humbling kiss.

When we knew we would be together as one,

On that campus ground where it all had begun.

Memory makers

The anniversary created memories that will last forever, and setting in style the details of: Sabrina Weaks, event planner/designer; the Rev. Gillard S. Glover, pastor; Anne Phillips, poetess; Octavia Evans, vocalist; Jarred Evans, keyboardist; Jimmy Barnes, deejay/emcee ; Edward Tucker Caterers Unlimited; Charles K. Smarr, photographer/videographer; champagne tributes by: Ronald Coaxum, Johnie Spann, Christopher McCarthy, Andrew McCarthy, Sybil Lucas, Ellen Jordan Evans, Dr. Desmond Jordan, and Kristin Jordan.

First A.M.E. to celebrate anniversary

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the First A.M.E. Church (First Church) and Christ’s wondrous works of establishing the church in Palm Coast.

Join First A.M.E. members for reverencing the past and journeying ahead on Sept. 17, 4 p.m., at the First A.M.E. Church, 91 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast.

The beauty in quality music will be featured so don’t miss this magnanimous occasion.

The Right Rev. Adam J. Richardson Jr., Presiding Prelate of the 11th Episcopal District of the A.M.E. Church, will be the anniversary preacher.

That’s the First A.M.E. Church of Palm Coast under the leadership of Pastor Gillard S. Glover.

First A.M.E. Church can be reached at 386-446-5759.

New date for golf tournament

The 16th Annual Jacqueline A. Browne Memorial Golf Tournament, originally set for Aug.12 at the Cypress Knoll Golf and Country Club, has been rescheduled for Sept. 23 at the same course. The tournament was rescheduled due to heavy downpours of rain and the course determined to be unplayable.

Players who have already paid their entry fee, as of Aug. 25, are entitled to a free round of golf at the course. The free round must be played prior to Sept. 30, 2017.

Moreover, other players are still needed for the Sept. 23 tournament. And so, please make a $75 check payable to the Flagler County NAACP, One Florida Park Drive, Suite 305, Palm Coast, FL 32137.

The fee for the four-person scramble includes green and cart fees, door prizes, awards, a Continental breakfast and luncheon – and this year will offer first- and second-place low gross prizes for women.

Harry Davis, one of the best golfers – if not the best – in Flagler County, will be honored at the tournament.

The late Jacqueline A. Browne, for whom the tournament is named, revitalized the once dormant branch in 2000. She was approached by individuals experiencing bias.

An educator, Browne was chairman of the Public Works Committee of the Palm Coast Service District Advisory, a forerunner of Palm Coast becoming a city. She was chairman of the Board of Directors of the African American Cultural Society.

For further details, contact Ralph Lightfoot at 386-864-1510, or Bill and Carol Gorham at 386-446-9982.

•••

As always, remember our prayers for the sick, afflicted, the prodigal son, or daughter, and the bereaved.

Celebrations

Birthday wishes to Kamaal Caldwell, Sept. 11.