Need hurricane help? Here’s how to get emergency assistance

BY ANDREAS BUTLER

DAYTONA TIMES

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has declared that disaster relief is available in Flagler and Volusia counties.

This means that individual assistance from FEMA is now available for residents in the counties who sustained damage from Hurricane Irma to their primary residence or have losses not covered by insurance or are underinsured.

If you have insurance and sustained damages, call your insurance company to file a claim.

FEMA cannot duplicate assistance for losses that are covered by insurance. But you may still be eligible for FEMA assistance for losses not covered by insurance.

FEMA can help pay for uninsured or underinsured home repairs, temporary housing, personal property and other serious disaster-related needs.

Citizen Information Center

Volusia County residents who received significant damage from Hurricane Irma and are unable to stay in your home should call Volusia County’s Citizens Information Center at 866-345-0345 for shelter information.

To report damage to your home, people can submit information through the Volusia County Emergency Management app. Residents with damage to their home should file a claim with their insurance company.

Housing assistance

FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program (IHP) provides up to $33,000 for housing assistance, personal property and personal property.

FEMA housing assistance can be used for the following: temporary housing, including rent money or a temporary housing unit when no rentals are available; repair for damages that are not covered by insurance.

“It’s basically to repair the primary home to a safe and sanitary living or functioning condition,” added McLaughlin.

Grants available

FEMA also has grants for the uninsured, disaster-related necessary expenses and serious needs.

This can include money for the following:

•Medical and dental expenses;

•Repair, cleaning or replacement of clothing, furnishings and appliances;

•Specialized tools and protective clothing required for an individual’s job as well as educational materials;

•Fuel for cleanup, repair or replacing damaged vehicles or money for public transportation;

•Moving and storage expenses.

SBA help

There are conditions and qualifications for the IHP involving the requirement for flood insurance and residency status. Those applying for assistance are responsible for providing the proper documentation for FEMA evaluate eligibility.

The Small Business Administration (SBA) has declared assistance available for businesses in both Volusia and Flagler Counties.

The SBA offers assistance for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives as well as small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private, nonprofit organizations.

Economic Injury Disaster Loans can help meet working capital needs caused by the disaster. This assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.

Loan amounts

Disaster loans run up to $200,000 for homeowners to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed real estate.

Homeowners and renters are eligible up to $40,000 to repair or replace disaster damaged or destroyed personal property.

Interest rates are as low as 3.3-percent for businesses, 2.5-percent for nonprofit organizations and 1.75-percent for homeowners and renters with terms up to 30 years.

Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

FEMA assistance

Apply online at www.disasterassistance.gov.

To be considered for all forms of disaster assistance, applicants should register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by mobile device at m.fema.gov.

If online or mobile access is unavailable, applicants should call the FEMA toll-free helpline at 800-621-3362. Those who use 711-Relay or Video Relay Services should call 800-621-3362.

SBA assistance

Apply online at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

Additional details on the locations of Disaster Recovery Centers and the loan application process can be obtained by calling the SBA Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by sending an e-mail to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

For detailed information, visit the county websites at Volusia.org/pin and Flaglercounty.org.