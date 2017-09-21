Plenty of activities, information at New Smyrna senior summit

The Fourth Annual Senior Summit and Health Fair was held Tuesday at the Alonzo “Babe’’ James Community Center in New Smyrna Beach with 37 vendors from Volusia and Flagler counties participating.

All aspects of health care were covered at the event, which drew about 175 residents from New Smyrna Beach, DeLand, Deltona, Daytona Beach and Ormond Beach.

The Department of Motor Vehicle’s mobile unit was a big hit. The participants also enjoyed chair exercises by Melanie Bonita Enterprises and line dancing by by NSB Moves.

The event ended with a lunch prepared by HH&B Catering, which was sponsored by Island Doctors. The sponsors for this event were The City of New Smyrna Beach, Island Doctors, Walgreens and TD Bank.