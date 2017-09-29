Vibe Band returns to Deltona Amphitheater

On Oct. 7, The Vibe Band returns to the Deltona Amphitheater as part of the city’s concert series.

Originally planned for Sept. 9, the concert was rescheduled because of Hurricane Irma.

The Vibe Band is a group of young singers and musicians from Central Florida performing Motown and R&B.

Dee Henry, Shenina “Nina” Skyy, Stenza J. Saint Pierre, Dawn Jackson, Sebrinner Couch, Al Castor, Montez Garner, Fred Quarterman and Ed Muarry make up the band who will perform from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Deltona Amphitheater, 2150 Eustace Ave. Admission is free.

Food trucks will be open for business at 6 p.m. No outside food or beverages will be permitted in the concert.

The Oct. 14 concert will feature local blues musicians, the Daniel Heitz Band.

For more information, call 386-878-8900.