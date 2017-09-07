Where to find sandbags in Volusia

In preparation for the threat of Hurricane Irma, cities in Volusia County are offering sandbags to residents.

Daytona Beach

The City of Daytona Beach has sand available at the Public Works facility, 950 Bellevue Ave. and the parking lot on the southeast corner of Orange Avenue and Jean Street (across the street from the former police station.)

Residents should take their own heavy-duty trash bags and shovels. There is a limit of 10 bags per vehicle.

Deltona

The City of Deltona will have sand and bags available to residents from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8 at Dewey O. Boster Sports Complex, 1200 Saxon Blvd., and the Public Works Depot, 201 Howland Blvd. (next to Walmart).

Residents may take bags and fill them on site or with their own dirt. A limited amount of shovels will be available. There is a limit of 10 bags per resident.

Future sandbag distribution sites, dates and times will be updated on the city’s social media outlets and website (http://www.ci.deltona.fl.us).

DeLand

The City of DeLand will have sand and bags made available to DeLand residents 9.a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 6-8 at the parking lot south of Melching Field and along Hubbard Avenue.

Shovels will be available for use, and city workers will be on site to assist residents. There is a limit of five bags per person per day. For more information, call 386-626-7195.

DeBary

The City of DeBary will have sand and bags until 5 p.m. at City Hall, 16 Colomba Road.

Residents must provide their own shovel and fill their own bags. Valid identification is required.

Edgewater

Edgewater sand stations are self-serve. Residents should take their own bags and shovels and be prepared to fill their own bags. Sand is available at the following locations:

• Fire Station 57, 2628 Hibiscus Drive

• Menard May Park, 413 South Riverside Drive

• Mango Tree Lake, 901 Mango Tree Drive

• Airpark staging area, 1898 Airpark Road

Holly Hill

The City of Holly Hill will have sand and bags available until 5 p.m. at 10th Street and Magnolia Avenue. Residents must provide their own shovel and fill their own bags. There is a limit of 10 bags per resident. Valid identification is required.

New Smyrna Beach

The City of New Smyrna Beach will have sand and bags available from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily at the New Smyrna Beach Maintenance Operations Department, 124 Industrial Park Ave. Residents must bring their own shovels and fill their own bags.

There is a limit of 10 sandbags per household. Valid identification is required. Sandbags are free for New Smyrna Beach residents and will be available until further notice. For more information, call 386-424-2212 during business hours.

Orange City

Orange City will have sandbags available until 7 p.m. at the Waggin’ Trail Dog Park, 1201 S. Leavitt Ave. Sand and bags will be provided.

Residents must take their own shovel and fill their own bags. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per household. ID is required.

Ormond Beach

The City of Ormond Beach will have sand bags available until 6 p.m., Sept. 6, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 7 and 8, at 501 N. Orchard Street.

Residents must provide identification. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle.

Ponce Inlet

Ponce Inlet will have sand and bags available to residents at the Ponce Inlet Fire Station, 4680 S. Peninsula Drive. Sand will also be available at the Ponce Inlet Community Center, 4670 S. Peninsula Drive.

Residents will take their own shovel and fill their own bags. There is a limit of 10 bags per resident. Valid identification is required.

Port Orange

The City of Port Orange will have sand and bags available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at the following locations:

• Southwinds Soccer Complex, 1200 Richel Drive

• Spruce Creek Ballfield, 481 Central Park Blvd. (by tennis courts)

• Coraci Park, 5200 Coraci Blvd.

There will be electronic signboards for each location. Residents will need to take their own shovel and fill their own bags.

If residents provide their own bags, they should be small trash bags and be double bagged. Valid identification is required. There is a limit of 10 bags per household.

South Daytona

The City of South Daytona will have sand and bags available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at the Piggotte Community Center, 504 Big Tree Road.

Residents may use shovels provided or supply their own. Valid identification is required. There is a limit of 25 bags per resident.