Cancer survivors to model in Oct. 29 fashion production

The outcome of “The Phenomenal Woman” breast cancer awareness fashion show of 2013 – originally created by former California runway model Cynthia Black – has resulted in The Circle of Caring Cancer Support Group presenting “The Return of the Phenomenal Women.”

The production will set the stage with women having overcome enormous challenges, showcasing “The Colors of Cancer” with female and male cancer survivor models.

The scenes are sketched for the VFW runway, 47 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast, on Oct. 29.

Another Dante Production will bring unique aesthetics with lighting, utilizing the special effects on review on Broadway in a play, and combining talent for fashion. Dante Productions, formerly headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, is now centered in Palm Coast.

Ruby Wyche founded the support group.

Wyche makes a statement that no single group existed in Palm Coast or Flagler County “for all (combined) types of cancer…and that’s why I opted to do that,” she said. “I started the support group on May 9, 2013.”

“The Return of the Phenomenal Women” will bring together the best in fashion with an ice breaker from 4 to 5 p.m.

Prior to the models sashaying the runway, baked chicken or wild-crusted salmon and veggies will be served from 5 to 6 p.m., and the fashion production begins at 6:05 p.m.

To purchase tickets at $50 per person, call 386-313-1624.

Free empowerment workshop coming

Minister Carmen Caldwell has brought Fresh Start Workshop to the forefront, a free four-week workup providing tools and support for transitioning in a career or college program successfully.

Minister Caldwell, founder of Alabaster Ministries, pushes women forward with personal empowerment coaching.

Workshop participants must be at least 18 years old. Men are welcome to be part of the workshop.

Participants will explore career and program options – i.e. business, computer science, cosmetology, barbering, culinary arts, health careers, and programs leading to Associate of Science degrees at Daytona State College.

If the workshop piques your interest, check online for the workshop dates and other details at DaytonaState.edu/centerforwomenandmen.

Women’s conference to focus on boldness

Speakers will reach a pitch that will bring hope at the Women’s Empowerment Conference.

The speakers will be the Rev. Susan Graham, Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m.; Apostle Dr. Muriel Fuqua, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m., and the Rev. Thelma Reed, Nov. 5, 10:30 a.m.

They will preach from Isaiah 40:31 on what it means to “Be Bold for Change.’’

That’s happening at Emmanuel Church of the Living God, where Elder Anthony Marc Graham is pastor.

Emmanuel Church of the Living God is located at 54 S. Ridgewood Ave., Ormond Beach. The church can be reached at 407-883-8424.

Flagler NAACP meets Tuesday

The Flagler County NAACP will convene its meeting Oct. 24, 6 p.m., at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 North U.S. 1, Palm Coast.

Branch President Linda Sharpe Matthews announced that Mykal Tairu will be a presenter along with an ex-female felon who is speaking out since returning to the community. In addition, the agenda will provide resources for distribution to ex-felons.

Tairu, the Florida program coordinator for the Vincentian Re-Entry Organizing Project, brings individuals together like NAACP members, city and community leaders and former incarcerated individuals to address the “ban-the-box” campaign.

The Vincentian Re-Entry Organizing Project has established a policy that gives individuals with a record the opportunity of presenting him or herself before disqualifying on a job application.

For further details, call the NAACP at 386-446-7822.

AACS to honor volunteers on Nov. 5

The African American Cultural Society’s 2017 Awards Luncheon is Nov. 5.

Chairman Stephanie Robinson is counting on you from 2 to 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society (AACS).

Robinson is pleased again to chair the luncheon, honoring members having given “their time, talent and treasures to the organization over many years,” she said. “Volunteers are the core of our organization, and they don’t get paid – not because they are worthless, but because they are priceless.”

The recipients for this year’s Meritorious Awards are Loretta Bryant, Marie Winston-McCray and Reinhold Schlieper.

James Allen and James T. Lee will be the recipients of the Distinguished Long-Term Service Awards.

Tickets are $30. They can be purchased at the AACS center, 4422 North U.S. 1, Palm Coast.

For further details, call 386-439-7174.

