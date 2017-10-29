Florida Alphas induct Huger into its first Hall of Fame class

BY DAYTONA TIMES STAF

Dr. James E. Huger, a community and civil rights icon, who died on Oct. 14, 2016 at age 101 was inducted posthumously into the Florida Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity’s Hall of Fame this month.

Huger was one of seven fraternity members inducted into the Florida Federation of Alpha Chapters’ inaugural Hall of Fame.

Al Bouie, the fraternity’s area director, stated during the Hall of Fame ceremony how Huger was instrumental in helping his fraternity brother, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., during one of the times he was jailed. Huger had served as an executive director and regional vice president of the fraternity.

He also was the first Black to serve on both the Daytona Beach City Commission and Volusia County Council.

The Hall of Fame event was held during the Florida Federation of Alpha Chapters’ District Conference held in Orlando from Oct. 19-22 at the Rosen Plaza.

Son John Huger and daughter-in-law Trineca Huger accepted the award on behalf of the family.

Other Hall of Fame inductees were Brodes Hartley Jr., Simon Johnson, Andrew Mickle, Stephan Mickle, Moses G. Miles and John C. Rawls.