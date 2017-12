The Men, Women, Children exhibit opened this month at the Yvonne Scarlett Golden Cultural & Educational Center.

An opening reception was held on Dec. 13. The new exhibit features the art of Shyriaka “Shy” Morris, Mark Lewis, Marcellos “Neosoe” Walker and Joy Hayes as well as special artwork by students at Champion Elementary School.

The center is located at 1000 Vine St., Daytona Beach.