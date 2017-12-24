Health fair set for Jan. 11 at Daytona center

The City of Daytona Beach will present its third annual Quality of Life Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11 at the Peggy Schnebly Recreation Center, 1101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach.

Residents of Volusia and Flagler counties are welcome to visit this health fair, which will be promoting healthy living.

Exhibits and more than 40 vendor booths during the fair will focus on vision screening, flu shots, blood pressure checks, health care, insurance, healthy eating, and much more.

“Seniors will be excited to learn about the services offered to them in these counties,” said Leisure & Cultural Services Director Helen Riger. “This event is free for all ages and door prizes, food and live music by Bailey’s Best will be part of the fun.’’

For more information, call the recreation center at 386-671-3560.