For the fourth year, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) football championship has been held in Daytona Beach. The teams have visited the Daytona International Speedway each of those years.

During their visit to the Speedway this month, activities included a group photo in Gatorade Victory Lane, pre-game press conference, tour of the Speedway, luncheon in the Daytona 500 Club, and a panel with former NFL players.

The championship game was between defending champs, the University of Saint Francis (Indiana) and Reinhardt University Georgia).

Saint Francis won 24-13 during the championship game at Municipal Stadium on Dec. 16.