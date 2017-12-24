PHOTOS BY DUANE C. FERNANDEZ SR./HARDNOTTSPHOTOGRAPHY.COM Team photos were taken during the visit to the Speedway.

 

For the fourth year, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) football championship has been held in Daytona Beach. The teams have visited the Daytona International Speedway each of those years.

On display was the championship trophy, which went to Saint Francis.

During their visit to the Speedway this month, activities included a group photo in Gatorade Victory Lane, pre-game press conference, tour of the Speedway, luncheon in the Daytona 500 Club, and a panel with former NFL players.

The championship game was between defending champs, the University of Saint Francis (Indiana) and Reinhardt University Georgia).

Saint Francis won 24-13 during the championship game at Municipal Stadium on Dec. 16.

At the event: City of Daytona Beach employee John Cameron, City of Daytona Beach Employee Terry Johnson, former Bethune-Cookman and Alabama State football coach Brian Jenkins, former NFL player Ernie Mills, City of Daytona Beach employee Joe Chirillo and arena football player T.T. Toliver.
