New York retirees spearheading MLK program in Flagler

The public has been invited to celebrate the life and legacy of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK). It’s the 50th anniversary of the death of the nation’s greatest advocate of nonviolent liberation and humanitarian rights for all people.

All are invited, especially those with children and grandchildren, to continue the activist’s work, which was “the high point of national consciousness about racial inequality.”

Chapter 2 of the New York City Transit Retirees of Palm Coast will spearhead the MLK ecumenical program Jan. 15, 11 a.m., at Trinity Presbyterian Church, where the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey Beebe serves as the interim pastor.

Miller to speak

In an earlier interview, Thea Smith, MLK Committee Chair, said, “Over the past 25 years, the New York City Transit Retirees of Palm Coast have sponsored a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. ecumenical program so the Flagler County community can come together to reflect and pay homage to this extraordinary man.

“Dr. King was a man who truly believed in equal justice for everyone; his legacy speaks for itself,” asserted Smith.

The committee chair says that the keynote speaker will be retired Master Chief Petty Officer John Miller Jr., who has served 30 years of active duty service.

Distinguished career

Miller began work in 1992 as a management trainer/facilitator with the FAA’s Center for Management Development in Palm Coast.

He has a reputation of a no-nonsense approach to learning, which has proven highly effective.

His reputation is built upon successes with a wide range of organizations, including the Department of Transportation, the University of Maryland, Baltimore County; the University of North Florida Homeland Security; and the University of Arizona.

Miller and his wife, Marylyn, reside in Orange Park.

For further details, call Smith at 386-446-4657. Trinity Presbyterian Church is located at 156 Florida Park Drive in Palm Coast.

Veterans benefit from

‘Jingle Bell Bowl’

The Palm Coast Yacht Club raised $2,172 in a bowling tournament for the local Disabled American Veterans.

Nearly 100 Palm Coasters participated in the “Jingle Bell Bowl,” a recent communitywide event presented at Palm Coast Lanes.

Teams of five competed, and the tourney featured raffles and prizes from Hibbett Sports of Palm Coast.

Disabled American Veterans, or the DAV, was chartered by Congress to assist disabled veterans of the United States Armed Forces and their families.

Local Chapter 86 provides services, which include counseling, transportation assistance, and the resources of a food bank to members in the Palm Coast area.

The Palm Coast Yacht Club has staged major fundraisers for the Family Life Center of Flagler County, and maintains a historic role of 35 years as the organizer of a splash, recently showcasing the annual Palm Coast Holiday Boat Parade.

The club has active membership engaged in a variety of social and educational activities for boaters and non-boaters alike, and welcomes new members each month.

The Palm Coast Yacht Club was established in 1979, and continues to be a vital part of the Palm Coast community.

For further details, call 386-283-5166.

Parade of boats a holiday tradition

A record number of 40 boats was in the mix on Dec. 16 at the 35th Annual Palm Coast Holiday Boat Parade.

The parade began at 6 p.m. and departed from Cimmaron Basin.

The fleet was escorted by boats from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office, Tow Boat U.S., the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and the Palm Coast Auxiliary of the U.S. Coast Guard.

Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland served as the parade’s grand marshal.

Flagler County Undersheriff Jack Bisland and his wife, Cindy, were aboard the parade’s lead boat, “Penury,” captained by Robert Ulis.

Lighted boats of every description illumined the Intracoastal Waterway, as well as Santa’s sleighs and Christmas trees, Christmas scenes of elves, reindeer, and even kayaks.

The Palm Coast Yacht Club inaugurated the Palm Coast tradition in 1983, and has been at the helm every year.

•••

As always, remember our prayers for the sick, afflicted, the prodigal son, or daughter, and the bereaved.

Celebrations

Birthday wishes to Bert Hinds, Angela Williams, Dec. 21; John Williams, Dec. 24; Mark Green, Dec. 25; and Shana Thompson, Dec. 26.