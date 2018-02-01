B-CU alumni to rally about crisis

The Concerned Constituents for Bethune-Cookman University, a group primarily made up of alumni, will host a Rally to Save B-CU at noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 3, at Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church, 317 Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard Jr.

The group, formed during Homecoming weekend last year, is calling for the removal of B-CU’s Board of Trustees. Members of the group also are calling for a transparent financial audit, access to meetings and inclusion in the search for the next president.

For more info, call 407-808-9484, or email concernedccbcu@gmail.com.