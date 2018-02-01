Daytona State plans poetry slam, Diaspora lecture

Daytona State College will commemorate Black History Month with a variety of activities that include a poetry slam, guest lecture and musical entertainment.

The celebration, sponsored by the college’s Office of Co-curricular Activities, kicks off on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at the student landing on the Daytona Beach Campus, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd., with a healthful project.

Daytona State’s health sciences students will perform free blood pressure and other wellness checks from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Poetry and music

Wordsmiths will want to polish their best work for presentation at the poetry slam slated for Tuesday, Feb. 13, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the student landing.

There also will be performances by musical guest Debbie D. and Vintage Now.

History lesson

On Thursday, Feb. 15, Dr. Anthony Dixon, founder and president of the Archival and Historical Research Associates and professor of history at Bethune-Cookman University, will present A Historical Overview of the African Diaspora in Florida.

His lecture will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Nunamann Hall, room 424, on the Daytona Beach Campus.

The college has designated Wednesday, Feb. 21, Black History Day, which will culminate with performances by Bethune-Cookman’s Divine Nine and Daniel “Saxman” Fuqua.

Food for the Feb. 21 event, which also runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Daytona Beach Campus student landing, will be provided by Daytona State alumni and alumna Deborah Reshard, owner of Lil’ Mama’s Kitchen.

For more information, contact Marcellas Preston, at 386-506-3402, Marcellas.Preston@DaytonaState.edu.