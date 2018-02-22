SPORTS NOTES

College Hoops: Lady Wildcats ranked

Bethune Cookman University (21-4, 13-0) continues to have an impressive season. The team is still unbeaten in the MEAC and have been ranked No. 25 in the latest College Insider.com Women’s Top 25 Mid-Major Poll for two consecutive weeks.

High School Soccer: Seabreeze to play for state title

Seabreeze (17-4-2) plays Plantation American Heritage (20-1-3) in the Class 3A boy’s state soccer championship on Saturday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m. at Spec Martin Stadium in DeLand. The Sandcrabs are the defending champions and looking to repeat, having won the title last year. Admission is $9 if purchased in advance and $12 on the day of the event, according to www.FHSAA.org.

Recreation championships: The City of Daytona Beach Cultural and Leisure Services will hold its youth basketball league championships on Feb. 24 at the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center, 925 George W. Engram Blvd. Games run from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is free. These games feature up-and-coming local middle and high school players. Games will be live on Facebook on the Midtown Cultural & Educational Center’s page.